MY VIEWListen with ears, eyes and heart

I read a story not long ago that I have wanted to share. For that story, I will be reading form the Book of Mitch —- that’s Mitch Albom, the Detroit Free Press sportswriter, and the book it titled “Have a Little Faith.”

The story goes like this:

“A little girl came home from school with a drawing she’d made in class. She danced into the kitchen, where her mother was preparing dinner.

“‘Mom, guess what!’ she squealed, waving the drawing.

” He3r mother never looked up.

“‘What?’ she said, tending to the pots.

“‘Guess what!’ the child responded, waving the drawing.

“‘What?’ the mother said again, tending to the plates.

“‘Mom, you’re not listening.’

“‘Sweetie, yes I am.’

“‘Mom,’ the child said, ‘you’re not listening with your eyes.’”

There’s a really good lesson in that story, if you take the time to get away from your pots and plates and think about it.

How often do we give our children only part of our attention? And how often do you think, when we do that, the child doesn’t notice?

When a child comes to us — no matter what the reason may be — we are doing them a great disservice when we give only some of our attention. And, in the long run, we are also doing ourselves a great disservice because, after so many incidents like this one, the child will learn not to come to us at all.

That’s a recipe for disaster.

So when a child comes to you, don’t just listen with your ears. Don’t pay more attention to the television, computer or cell phone. Give them your full attention — listen with your ears, eyes and heart.

The very same can be said of the attention we give Jesus.

Many claim to be Christians, but then spend much of their time disregarding — or worse, ignoring — what Jesus is trying to tell them. If you think He doesn’t speak to you, then you aren’t paying attention.

If you’d like a good way to start hearing the word of Jesus, then try reading your Bible. It’s full of wonderful stories. You’ll hear plenty there and, if you will listen with your ears, eyes and heart, then He will start to speak to you in other ways.

But how do you start? How do you form the habit? What is the proper way?

Like anything else, the path is different for each of us. There really is no “proper” way. The process is almost secondary — it’s the end result that is most important. So the steps you take will be as original as you are, which is exactly what He had in mind when you were created.

But just for the heck of it, here’s one suggestion: Why not treat your Bible the very same way you treat your cell phone? One is certainly more important than the other — and you should already know which one that is.

Ask yourself, instead of the cell phone …

— What is we carried our Bible around in our purses or pockets?

— What if we flipped through the Bible several times a day?

— What if we turned back to get our Bible if we forgot it?

— What if we used our Bible to retrieve messages from the text?

— What if we treated our Bible like we couldn’t live without it?

— What if we gave the Bible to children as a gift?

— What if we used our Bible when we traveled?

— What if we used our Bible in the case of emergencies?

If nothing else, all of this should make you say “hmmmmm, where is my Bible now?” Unlike the cell phone, we don’t have to worry about our Bible being disconnected, because Jesus already paid the bill. And there’s no need for an upgrade — ever.

Why don’t you start listening — really listening — with ears, eyes and heart?

