Plan to get out and cast your ballot

We have all been told how difficult it is to vote, but we encourage you to plow forward and do so anyway.

As of today, there are just 13 days of early voting in which to find the 10 to 15 minutes that it might take, and that is probably on the high side since the menu is not very satisfying, perhaps, ensuring a low turnout.

House Bill 35 requires all One-Stop polling stations to run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. unless the station is at the Board of Elections office. One-Stop here is located at the County Annex Building, which is also the home of the Board of Elections — but the local Board of Elections has decided to move to the 12-hour polling time rather than stay with the usual 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

That should make things easier.

Also making it easier is the fact that voters will have the chance to register at One-Stop up until election day — as well as vote on the same day. Those who wish to register must bring some form of identification that shows their name and residential address. Documents that will allow the resident to register include items such as a utility bill, bank statement, property tax statement, vehicle registration, or a North Carolina driver’s license.

For those who are already registered, they need only to state their name and address — and, of course, you do not have to present a voter ID, although this election could change that. On the ballot are six constitutional amendments, including one that would require a voter ID in North Carolina, which the public wants and will be passed, putting us with the vast majority of states in the country.

Now if you can’t find time during these 13 days, there is also Election Day itself, which — get this — was once the only day available to vote. It’s true, kids. Google it. Oh, the suppression.

Now if you detect a bit of sarcasm, give yourself a cookie. While we — mostly — favor efforts to make voting easier, there is a point that it becomes a bit ridiculous, and we have reached it.

Locally, the choices are slim, as voters will pick county commissioners, school board members, judges and a couple of state and federal races — and then there are the six constitutional amendments, which we urge a bit of homework on.

Our beef isn’t that voting is easy, but that some would have you believe that voting is actually difficult. It isn’t for anyone who is determined to vote, so let’s dispense with that canard. Our issue with early voting has always been that it opens even wider the door for hauling, and hauling in this country is the reason that we have elected officials who can act in compete defiance of the public’s will and not have to worry about repercussions on Election Day because votes can be bought cheaply.

But that is a conversation for another day.

So we urge you to get out and vote, and to do it soon. After all, you only have 134 more day and then Nov. 6 to get that done. Time is wasting.

