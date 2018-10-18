Consider a vote for Guy McCook

I read with interest and some concern your front-page article yesterday about Matthew Block’s withdrawal from the race for County Council. As two places are vacant in this district race, that leaves only one Democrat and one Republican, thus seeming to assure the election of both.

In the Democratic Primary, Guy McCook was in third place, slightly behind Block. My proposal is that everyone vote for Carol McCall, whose name is on the ballot, and then write in the name of Guy McCook for the other place on the Council. Mr. McCook is a veteran of the Council, one of its former Chairs, and a known and respected quantity in our community.

If this is of interest, I invite everyone to talk it up and encourage others to vote this way.

Sincerely,

Malcolm C. “Mac” Doubles

Chairman

Democratic Party

Precinct Four