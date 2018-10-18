Storytelling art to be on full display

Let us tell you a story … or a few.

“The last man on Earth sat alone in a room. There was a knock on the door.” Frederic Brown’s short story is perfect for the Halloween season.

Here’s an anonymous text …

Son: “Hi Dad. Wanted to let you know I have a girlfriend.”

Father: “Wish I did.”

How about a mix of creepy and the cell phone?

“There was a picture in my phone of me sleeping. I live alone.”

Sure, we have more. Lots of them. But the point here is that downtown Laurinburg will be the best place to come on Friday and Saturday this week if you really want to be mesmerized, spellbound, entertained and whisked away by the storytellers who will participate in the Storytellers Festival of the Carolinas at the Storytelling Arts Center.

The headliners of the event include Tyris Jones, a local storyteller and actor; Andy Offit Irwin; and Megan Hicks. But that’s not all.

Also performing will be Daimon King, who won the 2018 SpringFest Bold Face Liar competition; as well as Becky O’Connell, the People’s Choice winner at the Bold Face Liar contest.

These folks know how to deliver a story and pull you smack dab into the middle of that story. We can promise that, should you go, you won’t just be listening to stories — you will become part of those stories.

The event will open Friday at 9 a.m. with a private event for students, but that evening the storytelling will be open to the public for an “Olio,” where folks will hear a sampling of stories from the headliners.

On Saturday, the fest will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include breakout workshops throughout the day. All that will be followed by the annual Gala at 7 p.m., where visitors will enjoy heavy hors-d’oeuvres, beer and a chance to chat with the storytellers.

Total festival tickets are $53 for seniors, $55 for adults and $8 for a child. Full day Saturday tickets are $22. Olio tickets are $10 and tickets for the Gala are $20 for adults and $10 for a child. Tickets are available at www.storyartscenter.org.

Regardless of what you may have going on this weekend, the Storytellers Festival is as close to a must for anyone interested in some good, old-fashioned storytelling mixed with plenty of contemporary entertainment.

Until then, we offer a few more short stories of the Halloween variety …

“I woke up to hear knocking on glass. At first, I thought it was the window — until I heard it come from the mirror again.”

“Mummy, the man at the top of the stairs says you should leave.”

“I was having a pleasant dream when what sounded like hammering woke me. After that, I could barely hear the muffled sound of dirt covering the coffin over my own screams.”

“There’s nothing like the laughter of a baby — unless it’s 1 a.m. and you are home alone.”

OK, you’ll hear far better Friday and Saturday, but we will leave you with this one …

“A husband kills his wife while their 5-year-old son was sleeping. The weird thing was that the child didn’t ask for his mom even three days after she went missing.

“Father: ‘Is there something that you want to ask me?’

“Son: ‘I just wonder why mom is always standing behind you.’”

“We are all storytellers. We all live in a network of stories. There isn’t a stronger connection between people than storytelling.” (Jimmy Neil Smith)