Story of a lifetime in 6 words

You were warned, now here it is.

If you think writing the story of your life is difficult, an autobiography if you will, try doing it in exactly six words — no more, no less. It’s the ultimate in short-story writing.

Impossible, you say?

No so.

According to SMITH Magazine, an online community founded by Larry Smith for the purpose of personal storytelling, the following challenge was posed to those who frequent the website (www.smithmag.net): Can you tell your life story in six words?

Apparently, there are many who could.

So many, in fact, Smith was able to put the collection of six-word life stories into a book — “Not Quite What I Was Planning: Six-Word Memoirs by Writers Famous & Obscure” — and he expects it to be the first in a series.

I’m sure, having the inquisitive mind that you do, you’d like to have some examples of six-word life stories.

Well, OK.

Last week, in an online comment on the column I wrote for this space (“What comes after your comma?”), someone with the tag “Anonymous” wrote, “Future pesky fly on the wall.” This is a good example, because it’s six words. It’s also a poor example, because it’s more of a prediction than a life story.

So let’s move on.

Here’s one from Arnold Simon of Atlanta, who wrote to SMITH Magazine, “Slow learner: Life Began at 50.”

Here’s another from Beverly Levine of Nova Scotia: “Defined at 21. Redefined at 57.”

SMITH Magazine isn’t the only one to get in on the act of six-word stories.

Many years ago, the great writer Ernest Hemingway was challenged to tell a story using just six words. And while he sat on the porch of his Key West home surrounded by his six-toed cats, he came up with this … “For sale: baby shoes, never worn.”

Another masterpiece.

And not as long ago, AARP Magazine got in on the challenge. The magazine’s website (www.aarpmagazine.org/6wordmemoirs) offers a myriad of categories for you to add your six-word stories.

Want a few more examples? These range from the sad to the humorous to the thoughtful …

Under the category of Holiday Traditions, there is this: “Watching your grandchildren play with mine.”

Another from the same category: “Before the cross, He is risen!”

From the category of The Best Advice I’ve Given or Gotten, there is this: “Everything takes longer than you think.”

And from the same category: “Read, study and follow the Bible.”

Within the category of The Trip That Changed My Life is this one: “Left first husband and found myself.”

From the same category: “Walking down the aisle, life changed.”

Here’s one from the Siblings category: “Three brothers. Vietnam. Two brothers now.”

And this one: Please God, let me be adopted.”

Then there is my favorite category — My Life Overall. It’s my favorite for two reasons … first, it is one that captures THE one highlight of your life, and second, it’s where you can find my own entry: “Wanted to write, so I did.”

There are also many good ones there, like this: “Afternoon naps are my happy hour” and “Not finished with life’s marathon yet” and this one, which I have no idea what it means: “Honi soit qui mal y pense.”

Now, after all of these examples, do you think you could do it? Can you tell your life story in exactly six words? If so, why don’t you give it a try: Send your “story” to me along with your name, address, phone number and age. Do that by Wednesday, Oct. 31, and it’s possible I will write about the best ones I receive. I might even send a fancy ribbon to the top three I receive.

So get writing — and good luck.

