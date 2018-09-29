Tough stories abound, but so do the good

The heart-wrenching tales since Hurricane Florence visited Scotland County are endless. Each one is laced with loss and the prospects for recovery are either all but impossible or, at the very least, lengthy.

But with every one of those stories comes two that tells about neighbors helping neighbors, strangers helping strangers, out-of-towners helping residents and churches or nonprofits organizations opening their arms to everyone.

It’s a glimpse of what this world should be like each and every day.

We are encouraged by these stories of people helping people. The devastation brought by Hurricane Florence resulted in more than enough sadness, but the spin-off effects since she left us has been heartwarming. You can read just a few of those acts of kindness on Page 1A today in our weekly “Good News” segment — but they are merely a fraction of what is happening throughout Scotland County and beyond.

And there is so much more left to do.

Stories of good deeds, we feel sure, will continue for some time to come here. And slowly, people’s lives that were ripped apart by Florence will begin to be put back together. We are hoping more and more volunteers will join in the efforts to help others — even those who are now receiving assistance can pay it forward once they are back on their feet. If hurricane relief begins to wind down, there are numerous other areas for folks to give of their time.

Scotland County certainly has its share of challenges to work through thanks to Florence, but what could have been would have been so much worse. Simply take a moment to look to the East — from our neighbors in Robeson County all the way through Bladen County to Wilmington. By comparison, most of us here fared pretty well.

It may be far too simplistic to say, but we are tempted to say that Hurricane Florence has divided this community into two camps — those who need help, and those who are in a position to provide it.

Two full weeks after Florence arrived, essentially parked, and rained devastation on all of us, much has been accomplished. There are more tales of selfless heroism to be told than this newspaper could produce with a thousand scribes. We hopes folks are perceptive, and can tell the difference between those who did the work, and those who posed for photos.

Now it is the turn of the rest of us to do what we can.

If you are fortunate enough to be in a position to help, no matter how modestly, we encourage you to do so. There are a lot of people yearning for a modicum of comfort that the rest of us take for granted.

“Do all the good you can. By all the means you can. In all the ways you can. In all the places you can. At all the times you can. To all the people you can. As long as ever you can.” (John Wesley)