Day of Caring is a chance to do good things

There will be areas of Scotland County today that might resemble a fire ant mound — with dozens of folks doing the much-needed work around their home county.

Today is the annual Day of Caring, an event organized by the United Way of Scotland County with a focus on performing projects that will benefit your neighbors.

For this year there are 12 agencies and 17 different projects that dozens of volunteers will be directed to. Those projects will include helping build a Habitat for Humanity home on Sweet Gum Circle, planting trees and shrubs in the city limits, relining a shuffleboard court, preparing food bags, sorting paperwork and more.

It’s a worthwhile event.

United Way Executive Director Coy Moody has been hoping for a turnout of nearly 200 volunteers, and we hope the number may even surpass that.

“The event focuses on serving others while also building and bettering our community,” said Moody. “The day lets people see what needs are in the community and how to help.”

Most of the organizations that are being helped are nonprofits with small staffs that rely on the community through volunteer work. In other cases, there may be individuals who benefit for a day filled with caring.

Although the volunteer teams have pretty much already been set for today’s projects, it doesn’t mean you can’t participate in your own special way.

As you go about your Friday, think about what you can do to brighten someone’s day — take a moment to give a co-worker a smile; shake the hand of and say thank-you to a veteran; compliment a friend for something; pay the bill of a stranger at lunch; honk your horn and give a thumbs up if you see one of the Day of Caring teams out in the community; send an email to a friend you haven’t heard from in a while; and, if nothing else, say a prayer for those you know who are being challenged by poor health, tough financial times or the loss of a job.

All of these things are possible with the investment of just a few seconds or a few dollars. They are also things that can be done every single day — and forming that kind of habit will only help to make those around you appreciative and could go a long way toward making your community a better place.

We applaud the United Way of Scotland County and the many volunteers who are out there working on projects Friday. But more than that, we hope those acts of caring will remain on the hearts of those volunteers come Saturday and beyond.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment or the smallest act of caring — all of which have the potential to turn a life around.” (Unknown)