Remembering the life of a great American

I heard of the passing of U.S. Sen. John McCain on the early Sunday morning NPR news.

I mourn the loss of an honorable man who did his best to seek the truth and to defend it, no matter the cost.

I grieve for him almost as one would grieve for the loss of a family member, but I rejoice that he no longer has to witness and listen to examples of the mostly sad state of the United States of America today.

But the military and citizen hero Sen. John McCain would choose to fight on, and we all should try to do the same in trying to make a better America and world … before each of us is also called Home.

Thank you,

Stephen P. Dickens

Laurinburg