‘In God We Trust’ has deep roots

Most of us are aware that “In God We Trust” is our country’s motto and that it was made official by President Dwight David Eisenhower in 1956.

Recent secular activities involving our schools, public buildings and governmental processes have created a cause for alarm. It would seem there is a concerted effort to eliminate any mention of God in any aspect of our government’s functions or physical structures.

This secular movement seems to originate primarily from the so-called “Liberal” or, as they recently self-described themselves, “Socialist Democrats.” This secular political power is concentrated primarily in our country’s entertainment industry in Hollywood, television as well as many sources of our news and information.

In reality, the religious landscape of the United States of America is actually very strong and getting stronger. In 2014, for instance, sadly 3,700 churches closed their doors — however, America also opened the doors to over 4,000 new Protestant churches, according to Life Way Research studies, a Nashville-based research organization with 34 denomination statisticians.

One area that is a divisive factor in our country’s religious unity is the major differences in the philosophy of our political parties. For instance, those with non-Christian beliefs tend to vote Democrat — Atheists 69 percent Democrat, 15 percent Republican; Muslim 62 percent Democrat, 17 percent Republican; Buddhist 69 percent Democrat, 16 percent Republican; Agnostic 64 percent Democrat, 21 percent Republican.

On the other hand, those religious groups that average around 2 to 1 Republican over Democrat are Nazarene, Presbyterian in America, Lutheran (Missouri) and United Methodist. Those religious groups that are split politically half and half are: American Baptist, Presbyterian (USA), Evangelical Lutheran, Catholic and all U.S. adults. Historically African-American churches such as African Methodist Episcopal, Baptist Convention and Church of God in Christ, all vote between 10 and 15 to 1 Democrat over Republican. (Source: 2014 U.S. Religious Landscape Study June -Sept. 2014 (Pew Research Center)

We can safely assume that, until we work together as a religious group with one voice of solidarity, our quest to retain this country as our founders intended — “The only Judeo-Christian country in history” — will be reshaped little by little into a country void of liberty and based on secular socialism.

While the Western world has consisted of many Christian countries and consists today of many secular countries, only America has called itself Judeo-Christian. America is also unique in that it has always maintained a secular government, by choice, meaning there is nothing in our Constitution requiring our government to be devoid of a religious structure. The only reference to Separation of Church and State is in the Federalists Papers, written by many of our country’s founders while describing a society based on religious values.

The Federalist Papers were a series of 85 essays written by such notable figures as Madison and Hamilton. However this series of documents are often quoted to justify the removal of religious items from schools, federal and state buildings, as well as government documents, when in fact the Federalist Papers have no more legal authority than this article you are reading.

But what does “Judeo-Christian” mean? It simply means we as a nation believe in God and liberty — as opposed to, for example, the European belief in equality. Equally suppressed is not liberty; the Muslim belief in theocracy, where men rule based on their interpretation of a scripture; and the Eastern belief in social conformity with it’s complete government control of every detail of an individual’s life.

Judeo-Christian values are what distinguish America from all other countries. That is why American coins feature these two messages: “In God we trust” and “Liberty.”

Mark Schenck is the Republican Party chairman in Scotland County.