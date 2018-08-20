The liberal hatred of President Trump

The liberal Democrats’ extreme hatred of President Donald Trump never ceases and probably never will cease. I don’t know if most of these Democrats are still suffering from post-election anxiety, have Trump Derangement Syndrome, or what their problem is.

Most all liberals’ comments on the internet that describe President Trump read “blah, blah, blah Trump”, with the “blahs” as derogatory adjectives of past sins and shortcomings. All past presidents had sins, as well as all people born. Romans 3:23 — “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God.” That includes you, me, and yes, Donald Trump. Romans 6:23 — “For the wages of sin is death: but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” Everyone needs prayer and the saving grace of Jesus Christ: that includes you, me, and yes, Donald Trump. God will be the judge of President Trump. I don’t agree with everything Trump has said and done. I also don’t support Trump for his personal past sins and shortcomings, I support him for his policies. I can say that President Trump has done more for religious freedom than any of the last several presidents. Ray Shamlin has already listed some of the positive things President Trump has done in his Laurinburg Exchange letter, “Give credit where it is due” (Aug. 7).

I also got an email from a certain liberal, stating that in 2016 the Republican party chose “Trumprabbas” as their candidate. (Comparing the choosing of Trump with the Jews choosing Barabbas over Jesus — what?) Jesus was the only perfect sinless person that ever lived. So, I guess with that kind of thinking, it is OK for me to say that in 2008 and 2012, the Democrat party chose “Barackrabbas” as their candidate. After all, Barack Obama was the first president to endorse gay marriage (something I guess the so-called Christian left is proud of), and the first president to say that “America is no longer a Christian nation.” Liberals can spin this all they want, but anyone watching this video can get an opinion of his true thoughts of Christianity.) Obama also believed in abortions of any type, live birth included. So, if anybody wants to start naming sins, don’t forget to include everyone, and don’t forget that God will be the ultimate judge.

Mike Johnson

Laurel Hill