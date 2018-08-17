Deadline looms for donations of school supplies

The Scotland County community — which includes you — has made The Laurinburg Exchange “grandmas” very happy. Thrilled, really.

A few weeks ago, the four “grannies” on staff here gathered together and allowed someone to snap their photograph as they posed with clear backpacks. The reason for this rare event was to start promoting the newspaper’s effort to accept donations of not only clear book bags, but also a variety of school supplies for students who will return to classes on Monday, Aug. 27. These four ladies also sent out a challenge to the area’s grandmas to join them in supporting the project.

And many of you responded.

The three boxes in our lobby immediately began to fill up as folks dropped by our office to donate what they could. Some even allowed us to take their photograph, while others — most, actually — preferred to remain anonymous.

Either way, the result has been a successful project and partnership with the public.

But the project isn’t finished.

Donations will continue to be accepted here at the newspaper office in Laurinburg through Tuesday — and to be honest, if anyone drops off another backpack or more school supplies after Tuesday, we’ll gladly accept them. All of the items contributed will be delivered by us to the Scotland County Board of Education for distribution to schools and those students in need.

So if you really want to make our grandmas beyond giddy, stop by our office during regular business hours on Monday or Tuesday with a donation. It could be a book bag, ruled paper, pencils, pens, rulers or any number of things. The students who receive those contributions won’t know who they came from, but they will certainly be appreciative.

We hope to see you here Monday or Tuesday.

***

School supplies giveaway

***

Two area events to take advantage of if your student is in need of school supplies for the coming year are about to take place.

On Saturday, the Scotland County Chapter of the NAACP will hold its annual “Back to School, Stay in School, event” — a school supply giveaway — at the gymnasium of Scotland High School from 10 a.m. to noon. Doors will open at 9 a.m.

The Scotland County Parks & Recreation Department will offer residents a chance to receive school supplies on Friday, Aug. 24, at Laurel Hill Community Center starting at noon and running until everything is gone. There will also be free hot hogs available.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Give a child an opportunity and the tools needed, and most will become a success.” (Anonymous)