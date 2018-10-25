Consider the trick of the treat

The Halloween season is upon us and, in a few days, we are going to be hearing little boys and girls roaming throughout the neighborhood knocking on people’s doors — and when they are opened they are going to shout “Trick or Treat!”

In looking at this secular holiday, I began to look at the words that are involved so that I could get a better understanding. And fellow Christians, if we are going to jump on the bandwagon of anything traditionally or otherwise, we had better have a clear understanding as to what that event or tradition stands for and represent. We have to weigh it in the balance as it relates to Christianity and our witness in the world.

And so I look at the world “trick”… now Webster’s Dictionary says the word “trick” means “something designed to deceive, swindle, a prank, etc.” It can also mean “deception.” And then I looked at the word “deception”… and that word means “to deceive”… and the word “deceive” means “to make a person believe what is not true.”

My community friends, when we think of deceiving we think of the devil, who is the master at deceiving, and he is doing a good job deceiving. In fact, when it comes to Halloween, what we think to be a treat is actually a trick. Some may say that there is no harm in it, that it is just a children’s holiday. But let me say that that’s exactly what Satan wants us to think.

See, because he is the master deceiver, he uses many disguises; and because anything that promotes “demons and devils, witches and goblins, ghosts and spooks” promotes his kingdom of darkness, it works to his advantage. The great deceiver wants us to promote the Boogey Man; he wants to instill this fear into our children so that they cannot go to sleep at night thinking that the Boogey Man is under their bed. He wants them to be afraid of the dark, screaming and hollering at night and having nightmares. He wants them seeing things in the closet, hearing noises throughout the house.

What we deem as fun and traditional, the Devil uses to plants seeds in the heart and mind of our children. It’s called the “Trick of the Treat!” just like the Harry Potter book series. Some people stayed up all night to stand in line to be the first one to get one; and isn’t it amazing that some people will stand outside all night waiting to get a Harry Potter book but will not take time out of their weekly schedules to have Bible discussions in the home or have family prayer.

Some will camp outside bookstores to get a copy of Harry Potter but will get upset about prayer in school and the Ten Commandments hanging on the walls of the Capitol Building. The reason for this is because the Devil doesn’t oppose his own, only the things of God. But now if we want to talk about a TRICK, let me tell us about a trick — a trick, a devil’s trick, is when people will “dress OUT” to go “trick or treating,” but won’t “dress UP” to go to church.

It’s a devil’s trick when some people will do a “face” makeover to go out on Halloween, but won’t let God give them a “heart” makeover to go to heaven (Rom. 10:10). It’s a trick, I tell you, when some people will dress their children up in costumes and take them all over the neighborhood “trick or treating,” but won’t dress them up in church clothes and bring them to Sunday School.

Community, it’s a trick, a devil’s trick, when Christian believers will go door to door one night of the year talking about Halloween, but won’t go door to door telling the lost about our savior. Community, the devil is playing tricks, but if we want to “hallow” something, then “hallowed is His holy name” (Matt. 6:9b). Holy, sacred and consecrated.

If we want to exalt something, then let’s exalt the savior.

Christians, all of us know something about darkness — though we may be in Christ now we all once lived and walked in darkness ourselves (1 John 1:10); but now we are no longer “night” creatures; we are “light” creatures ( Eph. 5:8; 1 John 1:7), and we are to have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness which primarily deals with sin, but the principle is still the same (Eph. 5:11).

As an alternative and safety measure, some churches do “Trunk or Treat,” where folks go to church, have games and fun — then all the kids go to church members’ car trunk to retrieve candy from their cars. Our church does movie night, where we bring the kids (and parents) together, do popcorn, hot dogs, chips, etc. Then we have fellowship and watch a meaningful Christian or Disney movie — then we do “Trunk or Treat.”

Some churches do other things.

Community friends, it was God that put breath in our bodies; it was God that brought us out of darkness into His marvelous light (1 Pet. 2:9b). It is God who keeps our families, our children and ourselves. Don’t have time for “tricks,” because serving the Lord is a “treat!”.

So instead of shouting “Trick or Treat,” we ought to shout “Praise the Lord!” Friends, let’s turn this thing around; let’s lift the Savior! Let’s promote Him! He is not a trick, He’s the real thing! To celebrate anything less is a “trick” and not a “treat!”

The Rev. George Ellis is pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.