God wants us to get in position

This morning church, good things happen when you’re in the right place at the right time. Call it luck if you want, but I call it divine appointment when, at the right season, God places his hand on you.

The thing about that is, when God’s touch rains down on you, everybody around you will know it.

Somebody reading this morning knows that when God blesses you, others around you will see the anointing and favor on you. Why? Because God wants glory; and to that individual that yields him or herself to God, and humble themselves, God will position them to be used for his glory.

The book of James tells us that “God is not a respecter of persons (James 2:9), and there’s a song that sings, “There is no secret what God can do; what he’s done for others he’ll do for you!” — which means the message today is not just for certain people. If you are reading this morning, this message is for you, too — and the message is “Get in position!” the blessing will come, the windows will open and God could work a miracle.

But we’ve got to be in position, and to those who are already in position, stay there, don’t let Satan fool you, trick you or beguile you. Because bad things may be happening to you — rain, sleet or snow, this is one place you don’t want to go — because then you forfeit the good things, the blessing that’s coming your way. And that’s what Satan wants.

God said, “I know the plans I have for you, to prosper you” … but that don’t mean you are going to win the sweepstakes; that don’t necessarily mean you are going to inherit your aunt or uncle’s estate and trust fund; for somebody reading know that money isn’t everything! There are some things that are better than money; and you may ask, “what’s better than money?”

Somebody reading this morning, would rather have health than money, especially when you have some issues going on; money doesn’t mean anything to somebody who’s battling cancer and leukemia. Ask the parents of those children at St Jude’s children hospital which would they rather have, money or their children healed? Somebody in ICU right now with tubes running in and out of their body would give all the money in the world for a healthy body; and some that are rich are spending lots and lots of money trying to buy health; and somebody today would choose being pain free, free from dialysis, Lupus, being paralyzed on one side from a stroke would empty their bank account if they could be completely free from any of these diseases.

For what good is money when you can’t enjoy it?

But I have seen folks being blessed. The blessings of God was all over their lives — being blessed by their lives and in a good position for God to elevate them to the next level. But the right thing came along, they got out of position and their lives have not been the same. All they had to do was “stay the course!”

But to others, get in position; get where you know God wants you to be (Bible study, Sunday church school, faithful church attendance, faithful giving monetarily to the Lord’s work, etc.), and see if God won’t turn some things in your favor. God will save some people around you, especially some family members that Satan has told you that are unreachable.

If you get in position, God will line them up directly behind you and your blessings will trickle down from you to them. It will be a domino effect. But when you are not in position, you are stopping the flow on them. Somebody has been wondering why God has not done what you’ve asked him to do; it seems your prayers are falling on deaf ears. But it’s not that — it’s because sometimes we are out of place; we are not where we need to be. So “get in position!” and tell some professed Christian that’s always complaining about something, complaining about not having enough money, something is wrong with them all time, they are always talking about what the devil is doing … tell them “brother or sister, it’s not the devil all the time, you need to get in position!”

“Position” means abiding in Him and Christ’s words abiding in us (John 15:7).

Community, God calls us for a purpose. You and I are purpose; you are not an accident this morning; don’t let anybody tell you that because you were born in the projects, a trailer park or the south side of town that you don’t have purpose. God didn’t bring you through all that he brought you through if there was not a meaning, and if we abide in Him, God will position us to our destiny.

You don’t have to cheat; don’t have to lie; don’t have to stab anybody in the back or try to make somebody else look bad. Get in position and God will bring to fruition your purpose. The question we all need to ask ourselves is, “Am I doing what God put me in this world to do?”

Community, God positioned Joseph through the things he went through. He was taken from the pit to the palace (Gen. 45:8), so “Get in position community, and watch God move in your life!”

The Rev. George Ellis is pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.