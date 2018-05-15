SAU presents service awards

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews recognized staff and faculty years of service during a reception and recognition held last week in the Hagan Atrium and Choral Room.

SAU President Paul Baldasare presented the awards to staff and faculty for service that that ranged from 10 to 50 years.

Led by Dr. Edna Ann Loftus who planned the event, all recipients received a plaque along with a narrative detailing each person’s accomplishments. Loftus was assisted in the presentations by Glenn Batten, Mary McDonald, Paul Baldasare and John Knesel.

Ten years of service recipients were Randy Hernandez and Dr. Teresa Reynolds.

Fifteen years of service recipients were Dr. Joe Bunting, Dr. Rona Leach-McLeod and Tom Waage. Twenty years of service recipients were Glenn Batten, Professor Jackie Dwelle, Stevan Hernandez and Professor Jim Miles.

A 50-year award went to Rooney Coffman.

The admissions department awarded a pineapple plant for hospitality to staff who demonstrated significant time to their department for greeting and working with families and students visiting St. Andrews. The staff included John Knesel, Peggy McElveen, Steven Harris, Stephanie McDavid and Melinda McCoy.