Laurinburg native wins award

CARY — Laurinburg native Lynda Monroe recently received the 2018 Woman on Fire — Jean Lynch Lifetime Achiever Award.

Woman On Fire celebrates and promotes women creating success through various businesses. The effort began in 2013. The award was presented to Monroe on April 29 in Atlanta.

Monroe, who lives in Cary, is CEO of Anointedone Ministry and a Health and Wellness Consultant – LifeVantage.

She said that her vision for Anointedone Ministry is to build transitional communities around ex-offenders returning to society.

Monroe is a graduate of Scotland High School. She has an associate degree from Richmond Community College and bachelor’s degree from St.Andrews University.

“I am extremely proud to represent North Carolina and Scotland County as winner of this award,” Monroe said.

