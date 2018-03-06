NAUW winners

March 6, 2018 Laurinburg Exchange Local News 1 0

Courtesy Photo

The Robeson/Scotland Branch of the National Association of University Women announces its Junior Miss NAUW Pageant winners. Miss Junior NAUW center; Kei’toria Lloyd and from left: Iyana Dennard (second place); Janaisia Johnson (first place); and participants, Catherine Adams and Tyecha Brown.

