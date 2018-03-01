Laurinburg donut shop closes

LAURINBURG — K&S Fresh Donuts at 10101 McColl Road has gone out of business.

The owners — Sokhom Thomas Keo, Sopheak So and Sophak Sarn Keo — announced on Facebook that the shop’s last day was Jan. 31.

The owners do not plan to relocate in Laurinburg and said that the decision to close was based on a number of factors.

“We’re just going to leave it at that and let Laurinburg figure out why,” said a representative who spoke to The Laurinburg Exchange.

When the business first opened last summer it was selling more than 1,000 doughnuts a day.