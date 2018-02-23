Museum offers free tour

PEMBROKE – The public is invited to meet the curators and tour the current exhibit ‘Return from Exile’ at Museum of the Southeast American Indian at UNC Pembroke.

‘Art Night Out’ will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on March 9. The free event will feature artist demonstrations and performances by Mark McKinney & Company.

The demonstrations will include basketry, lye soap, beaded and wampum jewelry, pottery techniques, and carvings. The museum is located inside Old Main.

‘Return from Exile’ is a national fine art exhibit featuring contemporary Southeastern American Indian art work. It features 33 Native artists and more than 40 works ranging in media from paintings, sculpture to multi-media installations.

Curated by artists Tony Tiger (Shawnee/Creek/Seminole), Bobby Martin (Creek), and Jace Weaver (Cherokee), the traveling exhibit will be on display through May 11.

The museum will be collaborating with the Public Schools of Robeson County to host training workshops and tours for students and staff. A teacher training workshop titled ‘Tacking a Difficult History Straight On: American Indian Removal’ will be held March 7.

The workshop that will provide teachers with authentic content, resources and tools to teach about American Indian Removal in the Southeast. Participants will receive a guided tour of the exhibit, review primary sources, engage in discussion and create a classroom activity of a traditional American Indian object.

The goal is to bring together the high school Social Studies NC Quest cohorts and the county’s visual art high school teachers to work collaboratively.

On March 8, there will be a NASA student workshop for a group of eighth grade students.