Bullard named Davidson HR director

DAVIDSON — Former Scotland County resident Tamala D. Bullard has been named the associate director for human resources at Davidson College.

Bullard will be responsible for managerial training, employee relations, performance management, and will serve as the deputy Title IX coordinator for the college.

Before coming to Davidson College, she served as the senior human resource business partner at Amazon in Spartanburg SC. She also worked for Newell Rubbermaid in the role of senior manager human resources, where she forged business relationships with senior leadership team to align human resources practices with corporate standards for two-office region of established Walmart and Customer Development Organization.

Bullard is a 1988 honor graduate of Scotland High School, a 1992 graduate of Winston Salem State University where she majored in Business Administration and she earned her MBA degree from Gardner Webb University in 2003 where she majored in human resources.

Bullard is certified in human resources possessing credentials as a Professional Human Resources from The Human Capital Institute and SHRM-CP from The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). Bullard is an active member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated, National Coalition of 100 Black Women and Top Ladies of Distinction (TLOD).

She is the daughter of William L. Bullard Sr. and Flora Brown Bullard of Laurinburg.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_T_Bullard_HR-41.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_T_Bullard_HR-4BW1.jpg