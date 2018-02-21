SMH gets 4-star rating

LAURINBURG — For the third consecutive year, Scotland Memorial Hospital received a 4-star rating for its quality of patient care from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services scores more than 4,000 hospitals across the country using a Hospital Compare rating system ranging from 1 to 5 stars, with 5 being the highest possible score.

“Receiving a 4-star rating for quality exemplifies Scotland Health Care System’s strong commitment to providing safe, high quality and care to our community,” said Dr. Cheryl Davis, VP of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer at Scotland Health Care System. I am thrilled that CMS has confirmed our commitment by giving us a 4 star rating.”

The most common overall rating is 3 stars. The CMS ratings are publically available on the Hospital Compare website and are intended to help consumers more easily decide between hospitals in their area.

The CMS Star rating combines specific hospital performance on more than 50 quality metrics across seven areas. Those seven areas include mortality, safety of care, readmissions, patient satisfaction, quality measures, claims data and timeliness of care. Those numbers are then calculated in order to assign the star rating.

To view Scotland Memorial Hospital’s rating, visit https://www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare