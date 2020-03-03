Warrants out for Laurinburg man

LAURINBURG — Police are looking for a Laurinburg man after he reportedly broke into his estranged wife’s home an assaulted her.

According to Laurinburg Police Lt. Jeremy White, officers responded to a residence on North Main Street on Monday at 8:58 a.m. in reference to a break-in and assault.

Detectives spoke to the 34-year-old victim who told officers the culprit was her 40-year old estranged husband.

“Gerald Gorrod Gibson of South Main Street in Clio, South Carolina, entered her residence without permission and began assaulting her with his fists and a cell phone while she was asleep in her bed,” White said. “Gibson also produced a knife which he displayed in a threatening manner to the victim. During this assault Gibson also physically restrained and prevented the victim from leaving.”

The victim suffered minor injuries during the assault.

Warrants have been obtained on Gibson for breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and first degree kidnapping.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gerald Gibson are urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]