Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Maxton reported to the police department on Monday that someone had broken into their 2019 Ford F-450 and stole blood pressure medication and pain management medication.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole $20 in change, a lottery ticket and a book of checks.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Williams Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had attempted to pry open the door to their 2001 Volkswagon Jetta but nothing was reported to be missing.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tabor City reported to the police department on Monday that someone had used their information and spent $565 at the Laurinburg Domino’s, Jersey Mike’s, Papa John’s and online. There is a person of interest in the case.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had used her information to open an American Express credit card. Nothing had been built up on the card at this time but police are still investigating.

