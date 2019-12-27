Shooting

LAURINBURG — A Wagram resident reported to the police department on Tuesday that, while driving on Aberdeen Road with her two juvenile children, she noticed a vehicle following her. When she turned onto King Street the driver of the other car began firing at her vehicle, causing an estimated $3,000 of damage.

A warrant was taken out for Richard Thomas Smith, 39, of McGirts Bridge Road for the incident. Laurinburg Police are encouraging anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact the police department.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Produce Market Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that on Tuesday night he heard shots fired outside. The residence was struck causing $100 damage.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Kristy Locklear, 25, of James Shaw Road in Wagram was arrested Monday for failure to appear. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tiquashia McNeil, 23, of Rowland was arrested Monday for failure to appear and resist, delay and obstruct. She was given a $600 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shamon Thompson, 22, of Maxton was arrested Thursday for possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Dax Barfield, 40, of McColl was arrested Thursday for warrants our of Richmond County. He was given a $1,600 bond.

LAURINBURG — John Kevin Hopkins, 34, of Maxton was arrested Thursday for probation violation. He was given a $20,000 bond.

