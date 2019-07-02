Break-in

LAURINBURG — Glorious Reflections on Railroad Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had broken into the business and stole $100 in hair-styling equipment. There is a person of interest in the case and it’s under investigation.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had broken into the residence by damaging the front door but nothing was reported missing.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Monday that someone in Michigan had taken $528 from her social security account.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Lumberton Road reported to the police department on Monday that $400 damage was caused by a bullet after it came through the ceiling. No one was injured and it is believed that someone had fired a gun straight into the air and it came struck the roof of the residence.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — James Mason, 50, of Grant Street was arrested Monday for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

LAURINBURG — Colleen Tilson, 37, of Bryant Circle, Maxton, was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Cumberland County for larceny and a failure to appear out of Hoke County for conspiracy to commit felony larceny. She was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Krystyl Lyons, 30, of Richburg, South Carolina, was arrested Monday for larceny. She was given a $2,500 bond.

