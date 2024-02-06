LAURINBURG — Two more teens have been arrested and charged in connection to the Jan. 6 homicide of Isaiah Emmanuel Smith, bringing the total to four.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, a male 17-year-old and a female 16-year-old were arrested Wednesday and charged with accessory before and after the fact of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The individuals’ names are not being released because they are juveniles.

The arrest comes two days after 18-year-old Zeonte Quentz McNeill of Laurinburg was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. A 15-year-old suspect, whose name is not being released because they are a juvenile, was also charged with first-degree murder about a month ago, according to the SCSO.

Deputies responded around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 6 to a reported gunshot victim on Ninth Street in East Laurinburg. Upon the deputies’ arrival, a male was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim was identified as Isaiah Smith, 25, of the Bayfield Community in Scotland County.

The Scotland County Criminal Investigation Division conducted an investigation that led to the third and fourth arrests.

The juveniles are in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.