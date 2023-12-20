LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of 42-year-old Roy Franklin Campbell, who is wanted in connection to a murder that occurred on Tuesday.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., officers responded to Harry O’s Food Mart at 17060 Old Lumberton Road in Laurinburg regarding shots fired, according to information received from the Laurinburg Police Department. Upon arrival, officers located 38-year-old Aiken Robert Purvis of Andrew Jackson Highway, Laurinburg, with a gunshot wound. Purvis was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Warrants have been obtained for Campbell of the 17000 block of Jackson Street in Laurinburg in the murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Campbell is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. One can also contact anonymously to Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146, www.scotlandcountycs.com or www.P3tips.com.