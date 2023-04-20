LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Courthouse has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

The streets surrounding the courthouse were blocked off and traffic diverted Thursday morning after the Clerk of Courts Office got a call about a bomb being in the building.

“Around 9:06 a.m. the Clerk’s Office received a call about a bomb being in the building,” said Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen. “We cleared the building to get everyone out and the Sheriff’s Office called the bomb squad from Cumberland County.”

The courthouse is closed to the public for the day and court for the day has been canceled. Those who had court dates today as asked to contact the Scotland County Clerk of Courts later to receive their new court date.

At this time there is no further information.