LAURINBURG — There will be a special meeting of the Laurinburg City Council on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the city council chambers of city hall and police department located at 303 W. Church St. The purpose of this special meeting is to conduct a budget workshop to discuss the draft of fiscal year 2022-2023 budget.

The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page (City of Laurinburg Government) and there will also be a link on the city’s website (www.laurinburg.org).