Laurinburg man killed in single-car crash

LAURINBURG — Speeding and failure to wear a seat belt were contributing factors in the death of a Laurinburg man who crashed early Saturday morning along U.S. 501 near Plant Road.

According to a report by State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Nash, the victim was identified as Van Hodges Sullivan, 47.

The report states that Sullivan was driving south in a 55 mph zone when he veered off the right side of the road and was unable to correct back to the left before hitting a tree — which flipped the Mazda 6 on its roof, pinning the victim inside. Emergency crews were forced to disentangle Sullivan from the wreck.

Laurinburg Fire Department, Scotland Rescue, Scotland Emergency Medical Services and the Lauringburg Police Department all responded to the call.

The incident remains under investigation by North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

