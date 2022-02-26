LAURINBURG—The Stewartsville Cemetery is back to its memorial glory after volunteers returned the headstones to their graves Saturday.

Two large trees were removed from the historic cemetery last fall to prevent damage to headstones and in order for the trees to be taken down, more than 30 tombstones were removed.

“We wanted to match them up with the people who are in the ground,” said Chandler Stewart, treasurer of the Stewartsville Cemetery Association. “We the tags here to mark them that helps us know which stones go where. We’ve got everything organized and the holes are already here so we didn’t have to start from scratch.”

About 15 people turned out to volunteer to return the headstones to their rightful place and spruce up the area by bagging leaves.

“Some of these headstones have been here since the 1840s or 1850s,” Stewart said. And his connection to the cemetery is personal as well. He pointed out a headstone that was slated to be returned to the ground, James Stewart. “He was one of the ones who gave the land in the late 18th century. And my family has been pretty much been performing the maintenance for the last few decades.”

There are stories in the cemetery of some of Scotland County’s earliest settlers, like Colin Lindsey.

“He was a presbyterian preacher,” said Phillip McRae, who volunteered Saturday morning. “He loved the spirits. Back over in Scotland his mother died and some grave robbers tried to get the rings off her fingers, But she wasn’t dead and she sat up. So they took off. Sometime later, she had a child and it was that guy, Colin Lindsey.”

McRae said Lindsey lived off Old Turnpike Road and got into a little trouble with the church because of his colorful language on Sunday mornings.

Beecham McDougald said the Stewartsville Cemetery is one of the oldest graveyards in Scotland County. And this clean-up and restoration of headstones went better than one that happened back in the late 1800s.

“The whole front part of this cemetery is filled with graves, but they all had wooden markers. And my granddaddy said somebody came out here to clean up the cemetery and set fire to all of the broom straw and took all the wooden markers with it.”

