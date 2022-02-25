No matter how you feel about social media, sometimes good things happen. Take the case of Kianna Alexander from Fayetteville. She doesn’t even like social media and had to be pulled on to Twitter by her writing critique partner. And that’s a moment that changed her life.

Thursday night, I had the pleasure of moderating a conversation with Alexander at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill. Alexander is the author of Carolina Built, a novel about Josephine Leary, a formerly enslaved woman from Edenton. Alexander said that she found Leary’s story through a tweet from a powerhouse literary agent who’d been visiting Edenton and found the historical marker about Leary.

She asked Twitter who was going to write it for her and Alexander responded with, “I will.”

Why is Leary’s story important? Because, as Alexander said Thursday night, this is a story about legacy and perseverance.

Leary’s legacy wasn’t just the fact that she was a mother and a wife, which is one of the main ways women are judged as to how they leave a mark on society. What Leary did amassing real estate that would be valued at $10 million in today’s market, was nearly erased from the history books. Forgotten by the very state she grew up in and not even taught in the school system.

Thursday night, I learned something different in my conversation with Alexander at the bookstore, not much has changed when we look at a woman’s legacy.

From a young age, we’re taught that marriage and motherhood is the way to go. If you’re raised in the church, sometimes you feel as if your life is a whole failure because you haven’t gotten married or started a family. Imagine heading to the family reunion and running into auntie Pearl, who you haven’t seen in a decade, and all she wants to know is when are you going to get married. Who cares about you new business, that Ph.D you’ve earned or the multiple books you’ve written.

Alexander touches on how Leary faced those obstacles in the 1800s and points out the struggles in Leary’s marriage while she was building her empire and providing a legacy for her family. Many times today, the first insult hurled at a successful woman is her marital or motherhood status.

Why?

Because for some people not being a wife or a mother makes a woman “less than.” That couldn’t be further from the truth.

Alexander said as we talked that she wanted this book to spark a dialogue about the role of women and their legacies being more than motherhood and marriage. Being more than someone in need of protection and being someone who never gives up.

Leary was that kind of woman and Alexander’s passion in talking about Leary’s life made me think of those kind of women. The ones who do it all because otherwise it won’t get done. Those who are selfless and to someone on the outside looking in selfish. Yes, because too many people think that a woman who doesn’t want to procreate is selfish. Those women are often overlooked but walk into any community and they are the ones holding it up and making powerful and sustainable change.

These are the women history will eventually forget, push aside and replace their home with an Exxon gas station (Leary’s home in Edenton was demolished and replaced with a gas station).

But these are the women who we should speak about more often, the women whose names should never be forgotten.

Alexander said that’s part of the reason why she wroteCarolina Built. She knew if Leary’s name was spoken she’d live on. Leary’s last living relative, a niece who was a doctor in Washington, DC, died in 2000, Alexander said. So as she researched and wrote the book, Alexander felt a duty to share Leary’s legacy. And if you look around your own community, there’s a woman who has a powerful story that you can learn from, that you can grow from and one day you can share her legacy, whatever it may be.

