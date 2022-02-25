RALEIGH – Sections of prominent roadways in Hoke and Scotland counties will be revamped under a contract recently awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Hudson Paving Inc. of Rockingham was awarded a $2.1 million contract to mill and resurface pavement and reconstruct shoulders along 16.5 miles of roadway in the two counties, including three sections of U.S. 15-501 and two sections of N.C. 211.

Eight sections of secondary roads will also be improved through the contract.

The contractor can begin as early as mid-March and is scheduled for completion by summer 2023.

The work will take place under lane closures and flagging operations, so drivers should expect brief delays near the active work zones.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.