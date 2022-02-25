Residents give suggestions on what county needs most

LAURINBURG — Community responses varied widely when asked “what is the one thing you think Scotland County needs most” during a month-long social media effort.

From specific restaurants to repairing an existing icon to an entertainment venue to a flea market, each suggestion has two things in common: to give local residents something more to do and enjoy, as well as attract visitors from outside the area.

Kirby Winston, who hails from a Maxton address in Scotland County, said he wasn’t going to make a suggestion because he thinks there needs to be a leadership change before anything major can happen.

“It’s my guess that most of the ideas you’ve received have been talked about for years — and they are still just words,” he wrote. “But who know? Maybe someone’s ears will be open and a good idea will sink in.”

There is little doubt that — between the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, the city of Laurinburg and the Downtown Advisory Committee — good things are happening within the city. Between new businesses opening and events coming to life, area residents have plenty to be proud of.

But there are obviously more things Scotland County residents are hoping for.

Here’s what some Scotland County residents think the county could use:

— Scott Todd, Laurinburg: A small flea market at the empty lot at Main and Railroad streets would be fun.

— Parks Mullis, Laurinburg: One thing does not answer the question. Start with a drug-free community. By being drug free, more employers may desire to locate here. More strict laws and punishments for offenders, instead of wrist slapping. Next take your trash home instead of depositing it on the streets! I have lived in Laurinburg almost 75 years (and) never have I seen more debris scattered, grass growing over curbs and across sidewalks.

— Cindraya Peterson, Maxton: The one thing Scotland County truly needs is understanding and consideration. If everyone showed more of that toward others, this would be a better place to live.

— Sammy Simmons, Laurinburg: Wouldn’t it be nice to have a restaurant where the whole family could sit down and enjoy a meal?

— Katrina McBryde, Laurinburg: Scotland County needs a recreational center where the young community can go after school and/or during summer breaks. Almost like a camp feel. There is nothing or nowhere for the kids to go and play and learn new things. Nowhere is safe here for kids.

— Carly Veneziano, Laurinburg: A much more serious and consistent effort to repair and promote the John Blue House and grounds. It’s an iconic structure and location for the county that should be better cared for. I wonder what $575,000 could have done there.

— Kenneth Jackson, Laurinburg: Laurinburg needs adult entertainment. Note, whenever professionals employ in Laurinburg, they house in Southern Pines or Pinehurst because there is nothing to do in Laurinburg.

— Janice Webster, Laurinburg: I, too, have heard the talk about downtown apartments and think that is one thing the city could use. Sure would put the “live” in “lively” downtown.

— Rafe Locklear, Laurinburg: A clear direction. A workable master plan with viable timelines and explanations on how to reach each stage.

— Robert Houfek, Laurinburg: Downtown Laurinburg needs and new and used book store, with coffee and pastries, and seating inside and outside. Kind of like a mini-Barnes & Noble.

— Mary McCloud, Laurinburg: Retail businesses/restaurants Scotland County needs most include Publix Supermarket; Target; Kohl’s; Home Depot; Dick’s Sporting; Barnes & Nobles; Cracker Barrel and Long Horn. This will keep the residents from having to travel 30 to 45 miles to shop and will keep the money flowing in Scotland County.

— Mary Williams, Laurinburg: I think the one thing that is really needed in Laurinburg is an indoor recreation place for children and adults. Possibly, a skating rink, indoor basketball or volleyball.

— Dr. Anna Duncan, Laurinburg: I have lived here since 2015 and have said daily we need a Starbucks Coffee and A Cracker Barrel! We need a Sonic, too, but less than we NEED a Cracker Barrel! You all got the first one correct. Now go for the second one! It would be so busy and draw traffic from Hwy. 74, not to mention from counties and towns in NC and SC near Scotland County. And I am sure all of Laurinburg and Scotland County residents will be thrilled beyond belief to have another real nice place to eat.

— Warren A. McNeill, Wagram: Laurinburg and Scotland County needs an outlet mall. This would be an income-producing attraction. Visitors and people passing through Laurinburg will stop and explore.

— Emma Dockery, Laurinburg: A Cracker Barrel in Laurinburg. Good breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week. I love the pancakes whenever I want to eat pancakes.

— Libby Lewis, Asheville: There are many brew pubs here and I believe that is one thing that Scotland County needs. The places here make and sell beer; they make money from manufacturing and selling the beer; they also have the income from the merchandise and then the income from the food/beer sales at their local venue. They are also a fun place to gather and brings in tourists. I hope someone comes up with the one thing Scotland County needs to thrive again. I was there last week and things are definitely better than they have been, but hopefully the best is yet to come!

— Jan Teal Fink, formerly of Laurinburg: A music venue. Why?? Because this is an art form of expression that the town lacks.

