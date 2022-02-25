I get asked a lot lately, “How are you doing, Rick?” I’ve given various answers, ranging from good, okay, fine, and great. As a believer that words matter, I’ve strived to be a connoisseur of responses, phrases, answers, and conversations. I listen to what people say and take those words literally.

I’m probably the only person in the world who has thought about this for hours and hours. I’ve wondered, if words matter, and they do, what would God want us to say when asked this simple question? I’ve concluded that the perfect answer is “I’m doing better.” No matter my situation, whether it be great, good, bad, or horrible, “I’m doing better.”

Galatians 6:9 — “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”

If we strive to be better, we please God. Getting out of your bed in the morning is something, and something is better than nothing, so that’s a start. From that moment beginning your day, your aim is to do better with the next step.

Set Godly goals, and if they don’t happen, adjust and do better. Never stop trying to do better and your life will be full of happiness, thrills, contentment, and love.

In my many daily prayers to God, I can almost hear His voice as I confess my shortcomings telling me, “Do better, my son.” So that’s all I’m doing now. I’m doing better because that’s all that my God expects of me.

Lord, I exalt You! I praise Your name! You are my Rock, my Savior, my Lord! You are unchangeable, immovable and your love is unconditional. I give You praise and glory, and I pledge to You, God, to simply do better. I’m doing better. I’m doing better because I know that is all You expect of me. Amen.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.