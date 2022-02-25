Community, on this Saturday of “Black History Month,” there are some things we don’t need to forget. To do so loses our ancestry, which is all that we have. It will fall through the crack and is subject to be lost; it also causes us to some degree to lose our victory as a race of people.

Just a few weeks ago, we all enjoyed the Super Bowl — each stone of the Super Bowl is passed down to another; as good as we may enjoy it, we soon will forget it.

And that’s the way life is — if we don’t discipline ourselves to remember something we will soon forget it; that’s why we have memorials; don’t want to forget some things and some people; think about this; the only time we think about pain is when we feel it; when the pain is gone we forget it; and I said that to say this; African Americans have a very rich heritage; we have kings and queens in our heritage.

There is rich blood in our veins; they were the stones laid and the foundation that we are building upon today; I hope we know in this “Black History” month that some blood, sweat and tears was shed so that we can be what we are and do what we do; this is not happenstance, these were some stones that were laid.

Community, my mother and father laid some stones; your parents came through some rough days, they laid some stones; people like Harriet Tubman, George Washington Carver, Sidney Poitier, Jackie Robinson, Jesse Owens, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Joe Louis and others have laid stones for people who came behind them like Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Michael Jordan, Hank Aaron, Denzel Washington and others who have built on those stones; that’s Black History.

And community, I hope we all know, that we are laying some stones too; somebody coming behind us is going to build on what we do, good or bad; folk don’t realize that; that we are influencing somebody coming behind us that is going follow in our footsteps good or bad; and we have a chance to shape their lives in a positive way and possibly lead them to Christ.

I knew of a man who had a reputation of trying to be Mr Bad; always starting something and would always keep something going; he died a violent death; I heard his oldest son say that his father told him, “son, follow in my footsteps!” he too lived a riotous life that brought him to a place of misery so much so until one Sunday in church he came up to altar and said he wanted to be saved.

Good or bad we are laying stones for our children/grandchildren to build on; let’s make sure that we leave stones of LOVE, godliness, integrity, honesty and faithfulness.

Community, we need to pass on to the next generation our stones; how we live is impacting them; and what we do speaks louder than what we say! We need to pass it on; they don’t know and they won’t know unless we tell them; we do them a disservice when we don’t tell them; I am so thankful though I didn’t appreciate it at the time my upbringing, the values that helped to make me the man that I am.

My mother raised nine of us (five boys and four girls) and a niece right along with us right by herself. She was a stone. I never went to jail and never got in trouble with the law; didn’t appreciate everything but I am grateful for the values; And have passed it on to my sons. We had a certain time to be in at night; wore the same pair of shoes to church every Sunday; had to work in the fields in the heat of the day; we were taught respect for grown-ups and we would fist-fight one day and be friends again the next day.

The only gun I ever saw was a rifle of my late father in a corner in a closet; nothing like the pistol packing boys and shootings that we see now.

Somebody is not passing it on; somebody has forgot the stones.

Joshua had just given the priests of Israel instructions about crossing the Jordan River (Joshua 4:1-7). But once the Priests stepped in the water the waters heaped up, so that by the miraculous power of God, the children of Israel of over 2 million soldiers and civilians walked over on dry ground. the Lord said, “take 12 men out of the people out of every man a tribe; and tell them to take a STONE from the place where the priests feet stood, 12 stones, and carry them over with them; and when your children shall ask their fathers saying, what do these stones mean? That you answer them, that the waters of Jordan were cut off before the ark of the covenant of the Lord … and these STONES shall be a memorial forever.”

When the people looked at the 12 stones taken out of the Jordan, they were reminded that God had done something great for them that day. As African-Americans we need to be like that. Tell the next generation how good God has been to our people. From the cotton field to an entrepreneur; from the outhouse to the in house; tell them about the stones; Community, we all have some stones.

Those on whose shoulders we stand and who paved the way for us. Pass it on. “Don’t forget the stones.”

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor for Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.