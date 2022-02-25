Man arrested for

kidnapping, robbery

LUMBERTON — A 42-year-old man is facing multiple charges related to a 2013 robbery of a St. Pauls McDonald’s restaurant.

Allen Dennis Keck faces charges of kidnapping, robbery with firearm or other weapon, and larceny, according to information from the Robeson County Detention Center. He was placed under a $500,000 bond.

Keck served time in a South Carolina prison before being extradited to Robeson County, according to St. Pauls police.

He was placed in Robeson County jail on Tuesday.

***

Three schools

operate remotely

RED SPRINGS — Three schools in the Public Schools of Robeson County system operated on a remote learning schedule Thursday because of a water outage caused by water line breaks.

Red Springs residents were without water for more than 13 hours Wednesday following three water line breaks about 8:30 a.m. on N.C. 71, according to Town Manager David Ashburn. All water flow was restored about 10 p.m.

Peterson Elementary School, Red Springs Middle School and Red Springs High School were the three operating on remote learning schedules.

***

Missing juvenile

is found safe

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing juvenile after a deputy recognized her while she was in a vehicle driven by another individual during a traffic stop.

The juvenile had been reported missing earlier in the day Monday. The juvenile’s mother had already informed law enforcement that the driver the juvenile was with was carrying a handgun.

When asked about the gun, 19-year-old Roger Hunter Braswell stated that the gun was under the driver’s seat. The officer ran the serial number on the handgun, and it came back as a stolen firearm from Dillon, S.C.

Braswell is charged with one felony count each of possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. He was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $10,000 secure bond.

***

Grants available

for ag projects

The North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission is accepting applications for the 2022 grant cycle. Successful projects will meet the key objectives for 2022: create positive impacts for rural communities, stimulate economic development and support the agricultural industry. Funds will be awarded in the fall of 2022 for selected innovative projects.

Information can be found at the NCTTFC’s website http://tobaccotrustfund.org, or by calling Jeff Camden at 919-733-2160. The deadline for applications submission is Friday, March 4.

From Champion Media reports