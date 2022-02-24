LAURINBURG — Candidate filing for the 2022 statewide primary and the rescheduled municipal elections resumed Thursday morning.

The candidates who filed in December will not need to re-file.

All of those who filed both in December and on Thursday at the Scotland County Board of Elections follow:

Filed on Dec. 6

— Mary Evans, Laurinburg City Council District 1

— Drew Williamson, Laurinburg City Council District 2

— Donald Anderson Jr., Laurinburg City Council District 2

— Ralph Kersey, sheriff

— Tim Ivey, Scotland County commissioner Stewartsville Township

— Scott Sellers, Clerk of Superior Court

Filed on Dec. 7

— Bo Frizzell, County commissioner Springhill Township

— Garland Pierce, NC House of Representatives District 48

— Phillip Gregory, Board of Education at-large

— Carol McCall, Scotland County commissioner Stewartsville Township

Filed on Thursday

— Rosemary Rainer, Laurinburg City Council District 1 (unexpired term)

— James F. Thomas Sr., Laurinburg City Council District 1

— James Garby, Laurinburg City Council at-large

— W. Philip McRae, Clerk of Superior Court

— Milton W. Farmer, Scotland County commissioner Springhill Township

Candidate filing will end at noon on March 4.

