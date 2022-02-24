LAURINBURG — Candidate filing for the 2022 statewide primary and the rescheduled municipal elections resumed Thursday morning.
The candidates who filed in December will not need to re-file.
All of those who filed both in December and on Thursday at the Scotland County Board of Elections follow:
Filed on Dec. 6
— Mary Evans, Laurinburg City Council District 1
— Drew Williamson, Laurinburg City Council District 2
— Donald Anderson Jr., Laurinburg City Council District 2
— Ralph Kersey, sheriff
— Tim Ivey, Scotland County commissioner Stewartsville Township
— Scott Sellers, Clerk of Superior Court
Filed on Dec. 7
— Bo Frizzell, County commissioner Springhill Township
— Garland Pierce, NC House of Representatives District 48
— Phillip Gregory, Board of Education at-large
— Carol McCall, Scotland County commissioner Stewartsville Township
Filed on Thursday
— Rosemary Rainer, Laurinburg City Council District 1 (unexpired term)
— James F. Thomas Sr., Laurinburg City Council District 1
— James Garby, Laurinburg City Council at-large
— W. Philip McRae, Clerk of Superior Court
— Milton W. Farmer, Scotland County commissioner Springhill Township
Candidate filing will end at noon on March 4.
