LAURINBURG —A local man was recently sentenced to a minimum of 54 years for numerous sexual charges with a minor.

During the Feb. 7 session of Scotland County Superior Court, defendant Steven Alva was convicted of statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger, statutory sex offense with a child 15 years of age or younger, three counts of sexual activity with a person in defendant’s custody, two counts of second-degree forcible sex offense and seven counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

During the trial, the prosecution — represented by Assistant District Attorneys Erica Dunham and Jamie Adams — claimed that, starting in about 2016, Alva began sexually abusing his live-in girlfriend’s then 12-year-old daughter. They stated the abuse continued until the child reached 16.

“Today, a jury comprised of members of the Scotland County community took a stand against child sexual assault,” said District Attorney Reece Saunders. “Each office in my district is committed not only to the prosecution of child sexual abuse cases, but also to helping the child victims heal from that trauma.

“One way to assure that children have access to the necessary resources they will need on their path to healing is through a Child Advocacy Center,” he added. “While we do not currently have one, we are closely working alongside community leaders to get provisionally accredited for a Child Advocacy Center.”

Alva’s sentencing stated that he could be held in the North Carolina Department of Corrections for up to 1,140 months.

The case was investigated by Detective Amanda Williams with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Social Workers Jessica Van Develde of Scotland County DSS. Also assisting was the Child Advocacy Center of Fayetteville and Cape Fear Medical Center.