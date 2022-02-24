Residents without water after water line breaks

RED SPRINGS — The town did not have access to water Wednesday afternoon because of three breaks in water lines, according to the Red Springs town manager.

“The town is without water at this time,” Red Springs Town Manager David Ashburn told The Robesonian just after 4:30 p.m.

The water line at N.C. 71 experienced breaks about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, he said. Since then, residents were without water.

Ashburn said crews planned to repair pipes Wednesday afternoon and restore water access to 95% of the town. He also said work would continue later into the day to restore water flow to the Mill Village area.

The town manager said robocalls went out Wednesday to keep residents informed.

“We have three tied into the same group,” he said of the pipes.

Two breaks were at two joints in the water system’s pipes, Ashburn said. The breaks occurred in 6-inch, 8-inch and 12-inch pipes.

The town has been working to repair the 6-inch pipe break for about a week, he said.

Student builds drone that reaches 200 mph

LUMBERTON — A student enrolled in the Industrial Technologies program at Robeson Community College has his eyes on the sky.

Allan Inestroza built an FPV drone that can go up to 200 miles per hour as his project for the capstone course. The drone comes complete with a flight controller, electronic speed controller, motors, frame, propellers, batteries, receiver and GPS board.

And if that’s not enough, as he built it, he also installed a video transmitter, attaching a Go-Pro video camera, connected to special goggles that he wears to fly it. The camera transmits the video to the goggles.

He also added software to program the flight controller “because you have to tell the drone exactly what type of components you have and what type of communication they are receiving and sending.”

Police search for suspect in Tuesday shooting

ST. PAULS — Police here are searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for the Tuesday shooting into a residence on East Broad Street.

The home was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured, according to St. Pauls Chief of Police Mike Owens.

The St. Pauls Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying and locating the person or people responsible.

The shooting took place about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday when someone “opened fire with an automatic rifle” at the home, according to the police department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Pauls police Capt. Seago or Lt. Rountree at 910-865-5155.

Suspect attempts two robberies in 14 minutes

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham police are seeking a suspect who allegedly attempted two armed robberies within 14 minutes Monday morning.

At 6:30 a.m., a suspect entered Connor Convenience on East Broad Avenue. Detective Clint Neeley with the Rockingham Police Department said that this suspect accidentally discharged their weapon twice in the course of the robbery.

Neeley said when the suspect entered the front door of the business, he tripped, fell, and fired a round. When the suspect approached the cash register and pointed at it, another round was fired which apparently struck the receipt printer on the counter, causing $500 in damage.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Shortly after, the same suspect traveled to Shiv’s Corner between County Home Road and Wiregrass Road, according to Neeley.

The exact details of the second incident weren’t clear as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the incident and the suspect is asked to contact Lt. Detective Steve Odom at the Rockingham Police Department at 910-895-2468. Tips can also be sent to Richmond County CrimeStoppers by calling 910-997-5454.

