GIBSON — The Gibson Town Commission met Tuesday in closed session to interview selected applicants for the position of town clerk.

The commission met at the Depot and discussed some day-to-day issues, as well. Mayor Gwen Arrigon said a decision has been made as to who the next town clerk will be.

Three people were interviewed for the job and Arrigon said “a little over 10 people” applied for the position.

The name of the new town clerk hasn’t been released yet because the offer has to be presented to the individual and other verification has to be completed. Arrigon said the town hopes to have everything completed by the end of the week.

Gibson had been without a permanent town clerk since Dec. 22., making it difficult for the town to operate normally. Since the town provides water and sewer services, someone needed to be around to take payments from citizens. In January, Gibson resident and Maxton finance director, Myra Tyndall stepped in to serve as the interim clerk/bookkeeper.

Arrigon said the new hire will put the town back on track.

“We’ll be able to keep up with our bookkeeping and some will be in the office every day,” she said. “There was some frustration [from citizen] who would come by the office and not find anyone there.”

The town clerk position is a part-time job and the hours that the town office is open may change, Arrigon said.

In other business, the town commissioners are still discussing adding internet to the Depot.

The town’s next regularly scheduled meeting is slated for March 10.

