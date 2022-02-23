Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charles Drive reported Tuesday that someone broke into the front door of a storage building and took assorted bedroom furniture.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Cox Automotive reported that someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2008 Ford Econoline van.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident along North Main Street reported Tuesday that someone shot out the rear window of their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pineview Drive reported that someone broke out the rear passenger window of their vehicle.

Arrests

Jacinda Jacobs, 32, of South Turnpike Road was charged with failure to appear in Scotland County court on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and expired registration. They were jailed under a $250 secure bond.

Kevin Hayes, 43, of Wilson Street was charged with assault on a female, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of marijuana and felony possession of cocaine. He was jailed under a $150,000 secure bond.