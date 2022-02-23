LAURINBURG — The long road for the construction of a new North Fire Station took an important step on Tuesday when the City Council here voted unanimously to award the construction contract.

Hawks Builders of Richmond County submitted the lowest of four bids last month and, this week, learned that they will join the partnership to resurrect the fire station that was severely damaged in 2018 by Hurricane Florence.

“This has been a really long time coming,” said City Manager Charles Nichols.

Hawks Builders’ bid came in at $2,778.347 and will include the five-bay station the city was hoping for.

The city’s budget, fueled by FEMA and GoldenLEAF grants, stands at $2,680,898. The balance will come from the American Relief Program monies, which will be about $4.7 over the next two years.

Nichols said he plans to meet with the design team and Hawks Building next week to begin the process.

Along with approving the bid, City Council also OK’d allowing Nichols to execute the construction documents. He said there will be a budget amendment presented to City Council at the March 23 meeting to address the construction of the North Fire Station.

ElectriCities

presentation

Council members heard a presentation Melissa Miranda of ElectriCities focused on a plan to help the city keep and attract personnel within its electric department.

Miranda brought a trio of suggestions to the table, which included:

— Compensation adjustments electric positions that would adjust the base salary within 20% below the target competitive markets like Duke Energy; and establish a standalone pay plan/structure for electric department positions to account for being in a unique competitive market.

— Adoption of a line-workers career pathway that would provide a defined path to electric line technician II; and tie defined compensation to specific milestones.

— Create a line-worker apprenticeship program that would establish a comprehensive, multi-year development process; include coursework, on-the-job training, etc.; and incorporate supervisor and independent evaluations.

“We really felt like a multi-purpose approach for Laurinburg will allow the city to be more effective,” Miranda said.

City Council unanimously approved the suggestions.

In other business …

— Mayor Jim Willis presented St, Andrews University Interim President Ellen Bernhardt with a city proclamation to show how important the university is to the city’s success and its economy.

— City Council held a public hearing on a request to rezone property behind Lowe’s along Plaza Drive from general business to residential-six to allow for the construction of a multi-family apartment complex. Previously approved by the Planning Board, council members unanimous OK’d the request. Because the complex will include eight or more units, there will now be a special needs permit requested.

— The board discussed the upcoming process for fiscal year 2022-23 budget workshops and kicked around ideas like a tour of city facilities, a budget retreat and public input electronically or through their elected officials. There will be more to come.

— Nichols announced that the city will begin the recruitment and advertising process this week to find a replacement for Police Chief Darwin ‘Duke’ Williams, who announced his retirement recently. He will step down after nine years on June 1.

— Council appointed new council member Rosemary Rainer to the I. Ellis Johnson Restoration Committee and the Scotland County Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. Each were served by her late husband Donald, whose seat she took on the City Council.

— The board heard that there is $200,668.65 in delinquent taxes owed the city and approved having those advertised in The Laurinburg Exchange between March 7-11.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]