Suspect in murder of ‘Jon Jon’ Chavis apprehended

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended a murder suspect in an East Rockingham shooting from Feb. 11.

Jaleel Jabar Liles, 24, is charged with the murder of Jonathan “Jon Jon” Chavis. While he was at-large between Feb. 17 — when the Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for his arrest — and his arrest Tuesday, Liles was considered armed and dangerous.

Liles was processed and placed into the Richmond County Jail Tuesday afternoon where he is being held without bond. He’s scheduled to appear in District Court on March 3.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Liles has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for larceny, felony breaking and entering, eluding arrest and hit and run.

On Friday, Feb. 11, at 8:45 p.m., the Richmond County 9-1-1 Center received a call of a male being struck on Mill Road at South Street.

A patrol deputy arrived on the scene and began rendering first aid measures, according to a press release. The responding deputy found injuries inconsistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Investigators then determined that the case should be treated as a homicide.

***

Champion Home Builders, Inc. plans to invest up to $13.2 million

PEMBROKE — A housing manufacturer plans to employ about 385 workers in a facility in Pembroke.

Champion Home Builders Inc. has selected Robeson County as the location of a manufactured housing production facility. The facility is located at 349 E. Railroad St. in Pembroke, at the site once occupied by a Fleetwood Homes manufacturing facility.

“Champion Homes considered several possible locations for this investment prior to making our choice Robeson County,” said Wade Lyall, executive vice president of Sales and Business Development.

“In Pembroke we found a site that met our facility needs, had access to strong workforce assets and was capable of serving a growing regional housing market. We are appreciative of North Carolina’s leaders who were willing to work closely with Champion to address our objectives for this expansion,” he said.

Champion Home Builders Inc., is a subsidiary of Skyline Champion Corporation, one of the largest homebuilders in North America. The company plans to invest up to $13.2 million at the location.

***

Masks optional in PSRC buildings starting Monday

LUMBERTON — Masks will be optional starting Monday in schools within the Public Schools of Robeson County after a decision made Tuesday by the PSRC Board of Education during a special-called meeting.

In a 10-1 vote, School Board members voted Tuesday to make masks optional in school buildings for students and staff members following a recommendation by PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson. Masks must be worn in school buses.

School Board member Brenda Fairley-Ferebee cast the lone vote in opposition. Ferebee spoke of Senate Bill 173 that seeks to make masks optional for students at the discretion of their parents. She said the legislation affected the board’s decision.

The legislation was passed by the N.C. House and Senate and sent to Gov. Roy Cooper for his signature on Feb. 17. Cooper had not yet signed the bill, as of Tuesday evening.

However, the governor and Kody H. Kinsley, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, had recommended that school boards lift mask mandates by March 7 during a Feb. 17 briefing.

From Champion Media reports