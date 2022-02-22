Produces Black history segment

LAURINBURG — As Black History Month draws to a close, we spoke with WLNC’s Dorothy Tyson about future historymakers.

Tyson produces the station’s “A Moment in Black History,” where county youth give facts about local and national Black people who have made an impact on history. She said every year she learns something new about history with these segments and so do the kids who help her.

“We don’t just do the same three people because these kids need to know about everybody,” she said.

So, Tyson highlights Black historymakers from the military, educators, musicians, artists and more.

“We pick people from different genres,” she said.

And Tyson has enlisted help from family and the community to share Black history.

As someone who works with young people, in many different ways, Tyson was the best choice to ask how does the next generation become historymakers?

“They need to learn about their past to be successful in the future,” she said.

One of the reasons Tyson uses students from all over the county to read the segments on the radio is to offer everyone a chance to learn something new and to learn about their community. On Tuesdays, there is a roundup of local Black historymakers.

Tyson said success takes knowledge and teamwork.

“You have to be a team player and recognize the talent of the people working with you. You also have to know that not everyone thinks the same as you do,” she said. “Wouldn’t the world be a terrible place if we all thought alike and looked alike? That’s why God made us different.”

