LAURINBURG — Tricia Johnston, the new regional publisher for Champion Media who will oversee The Laurinburg Exchange, Richmond County Daily Journal and Anson Record, visited with the Rotary Club on Tuesday to talk about her career and the newspaper industry.

“I’m enjoying getting to meet people in the region,” she said.

Johnston was an English major who got into the newspaper business as an account representative, then worked in marketing for a manufacturing firm before she got her dream job in marketing for the United Way.

“It really was a dream job,” she said. “It was a wonderful way to connect with the community and get to know the businesses — just a very enriching experience.

“And those were lessons that have served me well in newspapers,” she added.

Johnston, who grew up in the Philadelphia area, returned there after seven years with the United Way to serve as an advertising manager.

“I was told it was a good paper, just not as good as it could be,” she said. “It was there that I learned how important the digital age really was. We had to learn how to incorporate it quickly.”

From Philadelphia, Johnston’s career has taken her to Michigan, where she served as publisher, to Indiana and West Virginia before coming to North Carolina.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity here in North Carolina.” she said. “I’m looking forward to what the teams here can do going forward.

“The challenge is for us to set the example and standard … and to tell the stories here well.”

During a question and answer period, Johnston responded to inquiries about turnover within the industry, how hard it is to find candidates for positions and new ways to expand subscription options.

