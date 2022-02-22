RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Revenue has announced that a second round of Business Recovery Grants is now open for applications. The deadline for applications is March 18, 2022. If the requests for grants outpace the money available, some approved applications may be funded at reduced amounts.

“It is important that local businesses in Hoke and Scotland counties know about these grant opportunities,” said Rep. Garland Pierce. “This is funding that could help local business owners and workers in our area.”

Two types of grants are available during this phase for businesses that suffered an economic loss of at least 20 percent during the pandemic:

· Hospitality grants are available to eligible arts, entertainment and recreation businesses, as well as an eligible accommodation or food service business like hotels and restaurants.

· Reimbursement grants are available to eligible businesses not included above that did not receive funding from other relief programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program, COVID-19 Job Retention Grant, and EIDL Advance.

The grant amount awarded is a percentage of the economic loss demonstrated by an eligible business, or $500,000 – whichever is less. Grant amounts will be determined by NCDOR at the end of the application period, and all payments will be made by check and mailed to the address provided by an approved business.

To learn more and apply, visit the NCDOR Business Recovery Grant website.