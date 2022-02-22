THOMASVILLE (AP) — A North Carolina man was killed when he was hit by gunfire from outside his home, police said.

Thomasville police said officers were dispatched to a home at 7:46 p.m. on Saturday in response to reports of shots being fired, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Arriving officers found Elvin Yomar Barbosa Jimenez, 41, dead inside the home, police said. It was Thomasville’s first reported homicide since Feb. 1, 2021, the police department said.

Witnesses told police the shots came from somewhere near the street in the residential neighborhood of mostly one-story houses.