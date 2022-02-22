CHARLOTTE — A sheriff’s deputy was shot during a traffic stop in North Carolina, then returned fire and hit the shooter, authorities said.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the deputy, Dijon Whyms, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said the suspect, Aidan Cole Bryant, was hospitalized and had surgery Saturday night.

Whyms was shot after stopping a vehicle about 4:15 p.m. Saturday in northeast Charlotte, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. As Whyms approached the vehicle, Bryant fired multiple shots, striking Whyms. “Deputy Whyms returned fire, injuring the suspect,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

McFadden said he didn’t know how many shots were fired.

Whyms is in stable condition, according to the sheriff. “He gave me the thumbs up,” McFadden told reporters.

Whyms has worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 2002, according to the release.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers are handling the investigation, the sheriff said.