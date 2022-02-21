FAYETTEVILLE — Author Kianna Alexander was scrolling through social media one day when she noticed something about Josephine Leary.

Leary was formerly an enslaved woman from North Carolina who, after being emancipated at age 9, went on to amass six properties in Edenton, buying the first one at age 17.

“Knowing that she was from North Carolina and I had never heard of her, even though I had spent an entire year studying North Carolina history for social studies and I didn’t know about what she had accomplished, which I thought was remarkable,” said the Fayetteville author.

Through her research, Alexander discovered that Leary didn’t have any living relatives and she decided that she needed to tell her story.

So, she wrote the historical novel Carolina Built. The book hits shelves on Tuesday, but the book has been creating buzz, Alexander’s work has been featured in the New York Post, NBC News and has been touted as one of the most anticipated historical fiction books of the year by BiblioLifestyle.

Here’s what the book is about:

Josephine N. Leary is determined to build a life of her own and a future for her family. When she moves to Edenton, North Carolina from the plantation where she was born, she is free, newly married, and ready to follow her dreams.

As the demands of life pull Josephine’s attention away, it becomes increasingly difficult for her to pursue her real estate aspirations. She finds herself immersed in deepening her marriage, mothering her daughters, and being a dutiful daughter and granddaughter. Still, she manages to teach herself to be a businesswoman, to manage her finances, and to make smart investments in the local real estate market. But with each passing year, it grows more and more difficult to focus on building her legacy from the ground up.

“It’s time for the positive accomplishments and contributions that Black women have made to society to be brought to the forefront, it’s past time,” Alexander said. “She took the circumstances she was born in to create a legacy. She was self-taught. Everything she learned about real estate she learned it in the trenches, hands-on.”

Alexander will be touring North Carolina in support of her book, including a stop in Edenton on Feb. 22 at 12:30 p.m. hosted by the Edenton Historical Commission.

Alexander will be signing copies of Carolina Built on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill with a discussion moderated by The Laurinburg Exchange reporter Cheris Hodges.

On March 16, Alexander will visit the Country Bookshop in Southern Pines at 4 p.m.

Learn more about Alexander and her novels at www.authorkiannaalexander.com.