George F. Gibson loved teaching, helping others

WAGRAM — George F. Gibson was born in Wagram on Feb. 16, 1903. He grew up working on his family’s farm, but when he finished high school, his life took a different direction.

He headed for Fayetteville.

A man who enjoyed the land, Gibson worked with his brother for a while doing yard work, what we’d call landscaping today. However, Gibson was had more goals in mind and enrolled at Fayetteville State University, then known as the State Colored Normal School. Fayetteville State is the second-oldest, state-supported school in North Carolina. And at the school, Gibson met his wife, Malinda Blackwell.

The couple had one child and Malinda Blackwell Gibson lived to be 101 years old. She passed away in 2014.

Gibson became a teacher and returned to Scotland County to live and educate the students in the Oak Hill community of Wagram.

“He loved to teach,” said his daughter, Delores Gibson Alston. She’s known in Wagram as the Thanksgiving lady. A giving spirit that was passed down to her from her parents. “He loved to help others, but he never taught me. That was a no-no.”

Alston attended Mary Potter High School in Oxford. It was a boarding school for Black students, founded in 1889 by George C, Shaw. Alston said, she attended the school because her mother thought getting up at 4:30 am to ride the bus to school was too much.

More than a principal

Gibson was more than just the Oak Hill Elementary School principal. He continued to run the family farm and had a store on the property where residents who couldn’t make the 10-mile trip to Laurinburg for necessities could come.

“We had a big farm and a store — I ran the store and Daddy used to tell me to write off [what someone owed] because they only made $3 that week,” she said. “But I was writing it off anyway.”

Alston said the store made money, but she said they gave away a lot more. “Back then, people didn’t have to pay for things because your neighbors helped.”

Gibson grew watermelons and sweet potatoes as well as cotton on the farm. Alston said her father would give away the fruits and vegetables to anyone who needed or wanted them. She said part of her job on the farm was to load the baskets with the potatoes.

When Alston was asked what her father enjoyed more, teaching or farming, she said he loved both. But more than anything else, he wanted to help those who needed it.

Since he knew everyone in the community, Alston said her father knew their struggles as well.

“He believed everyone should have something for Christmas, so he would buy toys and stack them up in the storage house,” she said.

For many years, Gibson would leave a bag of toys on the doorstep of families. He didn’t leave a card or seek credit for giving to people in need, but Alston said over time people figured it out.

“He was lucky he got to teach at the school across from the house,” she said.

Gibson was the principal at Oak Hill Elementary until Shaw School opened. Gibson worked in education for 35 years before he retired. He died on Oct. 18, 1971, at the age of 68. He is buried in Hillside Memorial Cemetery in Laurinburg.

Alston was Gibson’s only daughter and while they didn’t share a classroom, her parents’ giving spirit lived on through her. And just like her father, she gives to people who are in need. She even carries bags of fruit to give out to people in the area.

Remember, she’s the Thanksgiving Lady. Alston and her mother, who made her career as a seamstress, served the community homemade Thanksgiving meals for more than 30 years.

“My daddy used to say: feed the people if you don’t do nothing else,” she said to The Laurinburg Exchange in 2015. “I started out with a little red truck.”

Alston hosted her last community meal in 2016, but just like her father before her, she’s still offering a helping hand in her community when she can.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]